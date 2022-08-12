Barbara Morris
LONGVIEW — Barbara Jane Patricia Satterwhite Morris, 85, of Longview, was born on May 10, 1937, and passed away on August 10, 2022, in Longview. Cremation arrangements are with Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will have a time of visitation Friday, August 12, from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Barbara was born in Diana Texas to Federal Aaron and Verna Hicks Satterwhite. She was the oldest of 14 children. She was an avid gardener and loved working in her flower beds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Morris; her son, Dennis Morris; her only brother, William Satterwhite; and 6 sisters, Bonnie Fulton, Anna Smelley, Georgia Powell, Dola Dankle, Bessie Weaver, and Theresa Satterwhite.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Morris Berry; her grandsons Chris Berry, Caleb Berry and Terry Morris; her granddaughter Holly Morris Ramirez; 8 great grandchildren; her sisters Molly Deramus, Sara Rushing, Delaine Bussey, LaDonna Saccoccio, Reba Satterwhite, and Dell Daniel; special niece Stephanie Cox and numerous other nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Upshur County Library in her honor.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.