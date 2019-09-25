spotlight
Barbara Nell Cruea
Barbara Nell Cruea
LONGVIEW — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Cruea, 74, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and very dear friend to all whom she knew.
She was born in Decatur, Texas to Earl Blanton Ashlock and Jessie Mae Tow. She spent the majority of her life devoted to caring for others, whether it was time spent working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at various nursing homes or as a personal healthcare provider. When she wasn’t devoting her time caring for others, she enjoyed spending it with her many plants and flowers, she certainly had a green thumb, unless it was a cactus, she always over watered them. She also had a love for collecting old Avon bottles and coin collecting.
Barbara is survived by her two sons Mitchell Patterson of Houston TX, David Patterson of Chandler TX, and her daughter Alicia Kincaid of Kilgore TX. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Marshall Craig.
Viewing and Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at the Rader Funeral home in Longview, Texas. There will be a viewing from 10 am followed by the service at 11 am. Graveside services will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
