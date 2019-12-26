Barbara taught elementary education in Ector County and retired after teaching for over 35 years in Odessa. One of Barbara’s favorite pastimes was serving in her church and singing in the choir; she told her daughters she had aspirations of being an opera singer before starting her teaching career. Barbara was a long time member at First Baptist Church of Odessa before retiring, moving to Longview, Texas, and joining Mobberly Baptist Church. She was actively involved in numerous ministries at Mobberly, including the church choir, the Widow-to-Widow group, women’s ministry, teaching ESL, leading the Precepts Bible Study, and leading a weekly service at the Hawkins Creek Nursing Home, just to name a few.
Barbara’s pride and joy was her family. She loved spending time with family, especially her four grandchildren, Austin, Abby, Cody and Bonnie. Barbara often commented on the fun times she experienced on family vacations. Barbara was as an avid football fan who loved to watch the Baylor Bears and the Longview Lobos football teams along with the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team. When Barbara was not volunteering in her church ministry, or spending time with family, she enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and spending time with her wonderful group of friends with whom she spent many fun hours, playing cards, games, and dining together.
The most important person and love of her life was her Lord Jesus Christ, whom she faithfully served each and every day. Barbara Patterson was a prayer warrior and spent every morning covering her children, grandchildren, friends and acquaintances in prayer. She was wonderful, selfless woman of God; full of love, joy, wisdom, and peace. She was beloved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. We celebrate Barbara’s life knowing she is resting in peace with her Lord and Savior.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lula Bell Kirkland Smith and Robert Archie Smith, her brother James Robert Smith, and her husband Thomas Vernon Patterson. She is survived by her daughters, Holly Forbes and her husband Scott, of Longview and Kristy Bonner and her husband Greg, of Coppell, along with her four grandchildren - Abby and Bonnie Forbes, and Austin and Cody Bonner, sister-in-law Rosemary Coleman Smith, and nephews Scott, Jamie and Chad Smith and their families, brother-in-law James Patterson and his wife Jean, nephew James Patterson and his family, niece Lisa Patterson, and cousin Jim White and his family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 pm on Friday December 27th at Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605.
In lieu of flowers the family requests consideration of a memorial contribution to one of Barbara’s favorite Charities: Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605, or Compassion International: Compassion International; Attn: Gift Planning Department - in memory of Barbara Patterson; 12290 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
