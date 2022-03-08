Barbara Roe
CARTHAGE — Barbara Ann Cook Roe was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Marshall, TX to Anna Mehner Cook and Sidney Herbert Cook. Her older brothers were Herbert and James Cook. She grew up on a large farm east of Marshall. She graduated with the Marshall High School Class of 1944. Thereafter, she attended Brenau University in Georgia as well Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. She received a Bachelor’s Degree from East Texas Baptist University in 1948. Barbara loved horses and even had horses following her family’s move to town. On June 30, 1951, Barbara married a young widower, Joe Biggs Roe from Carthage, Texas, and became the mother to his two young daughters, Sandra Ann and Jo Nell. Barbara embraced motherhood. She sewed dresses for her daughters until they graduated from high school. Joe built a house for Barbara and their girls in the Rehobeth Community on the Roe family land. However, within a year Joe, Barbara and the girls moved into a Camp House at the Chicago Corporation where they lived until the early 1970s. Barbara joined the Carthage First United Methodist Church in 1952. She taught Sunday School while the girls were little. She became a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class and the Carter Circle. Barbara became an active member of the Carthage Service League serving as President. She was in a leadership role when the Service League purchased the old Telephone Office and moved it to College Drive to become the Service League Library. She, along with other members, were instrumental in the building of the original Thrift Shop on the Carthage Square. Barbara was an energetic, young lady with leadership qualities and a spirit to serve. After serving as a Bluebird Leader and a member of the Panola County Camp Fire Board, she was appointed Executive Director in the 1960s. She organized and directed the Camp Fire Day Camp. In the early 1970s, Barbara received her teaching certificate from Stephen F. Austin State University. She taught 5th grade Social Studies at Baker-Koonce for Carthage Independent School District for 15 years. Following her retirement, she became a charter member of Panola County Retired School Employees. After retiring, Barbara enjoyed being ‘Nannie’ to her two granddaughters, Betsy and Julie, and her grandson Cameron. She was an excellent cook and loved entertaining her family for special occasions. In the early 1990s, Joe and Barbara built their dream home on the Roe family land where they had cattle and a bountiful garden every spring. Barbara became a member of The Carthage Book Club in the early 1990s. Barbara and Joe participated in The Carthage Club where they made many good friends and memories. Barbara volunteered many hours at her church. She served as Chairman of the Council on Ministries and President of United Methodist Women. Pastor Earl Cantrelle asked Barbara to organize a bereavement committee at the church. She served in this capacity for over 20 years. Even though at the end of her life she experienced Alzheimer’s and physical limitations, she continued to participate in Sunday school, church, Keenagers and UMW.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Joe; her parents; brothers; sister-in-law, Gwen Cook; and great-granddaughter, Emory Hope Turner.
She is survived by daughters, Sandra and husband Jim Payne and Jo Nell and husband Bobby Phillips, all of Carthage; her granddaughters, Betsy and husband Brian Cooney of Austin and Julie and John Turner of Longview; and grandson, Cameron Phillips of Carthage. She is also survived by step-granddaughters, Christy and husband Terry Phillips of Edgewood; Cammy Skalla of Minneapolis, MN; three great-grandchildren, Ella Turner, Finley Cooney and Ivy Cooney; four step-great- grandchildren, Ryan Phillips, Rachel Phillips, Jeremy Skalla and Matthew Skalla; and two step-great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and River. She is also survived by nieces, Cheryl of San Diego and Barbie of Colorado; and two great nephews, David Hawkins and wife Dana of Needville and Frank Hawkins of Colorado.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Otto and Dr. Allen Tilley officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rehobeth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Cameron Phillips, Brian Cooney, John Turner, Terry Phillips, Brian Monroe, Phil Grimes, and David Hawkins.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Barbara’s caregivers during the last years of her life, Carol Turner, Bernice Smith, Sue Smith, Rosiland Glasper, Betty Lewis, Gabby Williams, Leatrice Ragster, Kathleen McElroy and Beverly Lott. Barbara was especially appreciative of Ollie Mae Johnson, Charles Robinson and Ayaneth Martinez for their help throughout the years. The family would also like to thank Texas Home Health, Carthage Healthcare and Heartsway Hospice.
Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shelby, Carthage, Texas 75633 or Rehobeth Cemetery, P.O. Box 60, Carthage, Texas 75633.
