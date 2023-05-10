Barbara Stephens Stafford
LONGVIEW — Barbara Lee Stafford passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, TX. Barbara was born on June 10, 1944, to the late James and Bernice Stephens. She was the third born of four girls. Barbara graduated from Longview High School, in 1962. She met and married Donald Ray Stafford in 1953. Donald passed away July 12, 2020. They were married 54 years at the time of his passing. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Rodney Ray Stafford.
Barbara is survived by daughter Deborah Lee Stafford and one sister Danell Willis. Barbara was a homemaker. She spent her life taking care of her husband and their handicapped daughter Debbie and counted it joy that God allowed them to have her.
She is also survived by special friend, Cindy Campbell and longtime friend Ruby Smitherman who she had known since their school days.
She is also survived by one Aunt Lavern Smelzer, nieces Kim Everett, Pam Mitchell, nephews Danny Medlin and Michael Medlin.
Services are with Rader Funeral Home, Longview, TX. Visitation will be Wednesday May 10 from 4-6PM. Graveside service will be held Thursday May 11 at Grace Hill cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Antley officiating.
The family would also like to recognize two special caregivers, Kenda Davis and Elva Powell, who have been a blessing to the family.
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
