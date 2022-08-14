Barbara Waynell Crisman Kuhlman
LONGVIEW — Barbara Waynell Crisman was born in Mexia, Texas to Ruby and Wayne Crisman on July 2, 1942. She passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Following her birth, her father left to serve in Africa and Europe with the U.S. Army during WWII. While he was overseas, Waynell and her mother moved to the Gulf Camp at Overton to live with her grandparents, Minnie and Guy Crisman. After the war and her father’s return, the family moved to New Orleans before following her father’s career in the oil business to homes in many places, including Houston, Morgan City, La, McAllen, Dallas, and, finally Longview.
Waynell graduated from high school while her family lived in McAllen before earning her BS in Home Economics from TCU. Later, she went to work for Neiman Marcus and found her love for retail. She soon became Neiman Marcus’ Assistant Buyer for small leather goods and stationery. While living in Morgan City, Waynell met the love of her life, Jack Kuhlman, in junior high school. Even though their lives took them on different paths, their love reconnected them years later. Waynell and Jack were married at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Longview on August 8, 1970. Later, they joyously welcomed two children to their family: Charles Wayne Kuhlman and Amanda Ann Kuhlman. Waynell and Jack were devoted partners for 52 years.
As a growth of Waynell’s love for retail, she and Jack purchased the Baby Boutique in Longview that later became Kuhlman’s For Kids. Serving the community she adored through their business allowed Waynell to meet many customers who became lifelong friends. Waynell gave selflessly of her volunteer time and talents to countless community organizations. An active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, she lovingly served on the Bereavement Committee. Waynell was also instrumental in the founding of the Haverty’s/Newgate Angel Tree where she devoted countless hours to fulfilling thousands of children’s holiday wishes. The Junior League of Longview, Crisman School, and Good Shepherd Medical Center Guild are organizations Waynell proudly supported.
Left to cherish her memories are Waynell’s loving family: husband Jack Kuhlman; her children, Charles Wayne Kuhlman (Lisa) and Amanda Kuhlman Roberts (David); grandchildren, Jonas Roberts, Nathan Kuhlman, Meredith Roberts and Hunter Kuhlman; her sister, Brenda Crisman
Liverman (Michael); her niece, Camille Liverman Clark and children Emma and Cory, and nephew, Crisman Liverman (Fran). Waynell also leaves behind extended family and a large circle of friends she adored.
The Rosary will be recited at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:00am on Monday, August 15, with a funeral mass immediately following at 10:30am. A private family burial will follow.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Lance Roe, the cardiology nurses at Christus Good Shepherd, and Heartsway Hospice for their compassion and care. Memorials may be sent to Haverty’s/Newgate Angel Tree (1101 W. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75604), Newgate Mission, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or an organization of your choice.
