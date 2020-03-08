Barbara Wilson Head

Barbara Ann Wilson Head was born July 13, 1936 in Gladewater, Texas . She had been a resident of Malakoff for 10 years, formerly living in Snyder. She was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, fishing and gardening. I earlier years, she worked for the TDC, and also as a nursing home aide.
Barbara passed away at the age of 83 on February 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Darrell Head; father, Harold C. Wilson; mother, Vena McDougal Wilson; and brother, Harold C. Wilson, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Melvin Darrell Head II (Vicki) of Gladewater, Debra Arnold (Kenneth) of Malakoff, and James Edward Head (Robin) of Longview; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
