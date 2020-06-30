Barbarah Lee (Barrett) Dowell, February 23, 1931-June 28, 2020
She was the daughter of Nathaniel Lester Barrett and Alberta Zettie (Arnwine) Barrett of White Oak, Texas and is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Paul Dowell, Sr.; her children, John Paul Dowell, Jr., & Fran Dowell and Dana Dowell Pletcher & Thomas Jay Pletcher; her grandchildren, Thomas Jay Pletcher, Jr. and Lacey Dowell Pletcher; and great grandsons, Austin and Alex.
Starting her career in education after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, Barbarah was a long time 3rd grade teacher at White Oak School and then following her passion teaching art to over 500 elementary students at Gladewater Public School in her long career. She was recognized for her art ability and shared her talent through her paintings, creating scenery for school plays, and costume design including the parade attire for the Kilgore College Drum Major in 1969 and created the 10 ft. Santa that greeted everyone from the balcony over the front door of the W.O School every Christmas for years.
A special thank you to the loving caregivers: Lauren, Hailey, Crystal, Patricia, Jess, and Haven with Elite Private Care.
A Celebration of Barbarah’s Life will be 2 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home with visitation from 1-2 pm prior to the service. Interment will follow at Dover Cemetery in Lindale.
