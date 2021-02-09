Barbra C. Graham

Ms. Graham passed away February 3, 2021 in Tyler.
Barbra Voncille Graham was born December 13, 1940 in Bunnell, FL to the late Richard Henry Cantrell and Grace Helen Clark Cantrell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Graham and infant son, Charles R. Graham, Jr.
She is survived by her three children, Dena Wright and Casey of Haughton, LA, Vicki Hudson and Ronnie of Overton, and Chip Graham and Connie of Overton.
Her five grandchildren Cody Hudson, Madison (Amner) Nichols, Derek (Carly) Graham, Christie (John Paul) Phillips, and Stacy Flanagan.
Her eight great grandchildren Caiden, Thea, Liam, Ian, Gavin, Makenzie, Larkin, and Marley.
Her loyal K9 sidekick, Beaux, and her close friends John and Sydney Gaddis.
If desired, memorial donations can be made to your favorite animal rescue organization.
