Barry Christopher Brown
LINDALE — Barry Brown, a retired United States Air Force veteran and longtime resident of Longview, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 64 after a brief but courageous battle with liver cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Hope Community Church, 1105 Lake Drive, Longview, Texas with Pastor Mark Horner officiating.
Barry was passionate about defending both his faith and the values which make America unique in the world. Perhaps his greatest impact was instilling in his children a love of learning, of questioning everything, and of living for God always, in all things. He especially enjoyed being a grandfather to 14 grandchildren, who dearly miss their “Sir,” remembering his jokes and ever-loving presence.
Barry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tina; his children, Sondra Hart, Cindy Mallette, Tamara Phillips, Colin Brown, Heather Brittany Bonner, Sharon Kimberly Bradshaw, and Krista Smith; his fourteen grandchildren; and his sister, Theresa Belvita Brown.
Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothea “Dot” Brown.
Because of Barry’s desire that all should know the love of Christ, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, Texas and to Hope Station in Palestine, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Possibility of protests closes Walmarts, Sam's Club in Longview
- Longview man charged with beating sons after claiming they ate extra food
- For top U.S. virus experts, faith and science work together
- Gladewater mother says school won't let daughter participate in graduation because of hair; district says not true
- Judge gives control of Joe Exotic's zoo to Carole Baskin
- Protest against police killing draws more than 80 people in Longview
- Gregg County's 15 new COVID-19 cases community spread
- Longview man arrested on charges of sexual assault of child, evading arrest
- Stage in Longview Mall closing; future of other chain stores uncertain
- Last residents move out of Kilgore mobile home park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.