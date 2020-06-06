Barry Christopher Brown
Barry Christopher Brown
LINDALE — Barry Brown, a retired United States Air Force veteran and longtime resident of Longview, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 64 after a brief but courageous battle with liver cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Hope Community Church, 1105 Lake Drive, Longview, Texas with Pastor Mark Horner officiating.
Barry was passionate about defending both his faith and the values which make America unique in the world. Perhaps his greatest impact was instilling in his children a love of learning, of questioning everything, and of living for God always, in all things. He especially enjoyed being a grandfather to 14 grandchildren, who dearly miss their “Sir,” remembering his jokes and ever-loving presence.
Barry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tina; his children, Sondra Hart, Cindy Mallette, Tamara Phillips, Colin Brown, Heather Brittany Bonner, Sharon Kimberly Bradshaw, and Krista Smith; his fourteen grandchildren; and his sister, Theresa Belvita Brown.
Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothea “Dot” Brown.
Because of Barry’s desire that all should know the love of Christ, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, Texas and to Hope Station in Palestine, Texas.

