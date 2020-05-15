Barry Hale
GILMER — Graveside services for Barry Hale, 78, of Gilmer, Tx are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Terry Holland, Justin McKee and Jason Taylor officiating. He was born April 24, 1942, to Bosie E. Hale and Mary Pauline Anderson Hale, in Gilmer, Texas and passed from this life May 12, 2020.
Barry operated and owned Longview Livestock sale barn for over 30 years and was a very respected cattleman and cowboy.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Terrie Hale Garrett; and his son, Tuffy Hale and wife, Holli.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy Annette Hale; special companion, Bonita Rosenbalm; and by his brother, Gordon Hale.
Pallbearers will be Colt Stegall, Marty McCurry, Brian Pride, Everett Monk, Donny Leflett and Bill Hale.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Pilgrim, Don Forrester, Bryan Forrester, Tommy Hart, Gary Nugent, Ray Nugent, Howard Henderson, Stan Jones, Doug Williams, Ronald Sinclair, Sammy Andrews, Judd Murray, Brent Durham, Leavy Nugent, Robert McCrary, Tommy Williams, Ronnie Tubbe and Mark Hunt.
