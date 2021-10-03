Barry Joe Carlton
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Barry Joe Carlton, will be held at 9:00 AM Monday, October 4th, 2021 at Smyrna Cemetery with Bro. Craig Evers officiating.Barry was born on January 10, 1962 in Marshall, Texas and died on September 30, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
