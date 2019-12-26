Barry Thurman Stone was born January 24, 1947 in Shreveport, Louisiana and died December 22, 2019 in Longview, Texas after a three month long battle in Houston of surgeries and efforts to rehabilitate from devastating spinal cord injuries.
The son of W.T and Zelda Stone, he attended elementary school in Lake Charles, Louisiana and moved with his family to Kilgore in 1959. A 1965 graduate of Kilgore High School where he was a 4 sport letterman, he was selected to the KHS Hall of Honor in 1998. An athlete from early childhood, he participated and enjoyed sports throughout his life. Upon graduation he attended the University of Texas at Austin and played football for the Texas Longhorns.
He and his wife, Linda Galavin Stone, were married October 16, 1971 and made their home in Kilgore where Barry worked for GTE and Verizon until his retirement as an outside plant engineer in 1997. Following retirement, he worked part time in the club house at the Overton Golf Course. Growing up in Kilgore, he was a member of the First Baptist Church.
During their 48 years of marriage, Barry and Linda enjoyed many fishing trips, golfing vacations, travels to the beaches of Hilton Head Island and Destin, Florida, the San Francisco Bay area, the mountains of Lake Tahoe and Colorado, and the areas of New Mexico, Tucson, and Phoenix. They also enjoyed the one arm bandits at Tunica, Winstar, and Biloxi. Because of Linda’s cancer diagnosis at age 41, they made the decision to live their lives making memories and sharing their lives with the ones they loved for as long as they could.
Predeceasing Barry in death are his parents W.T. and Zelda Stone, his in laws Floyd and Motie Galavin, his grandparents, uncle, aunts, and cousins.
He is survived by his wife Linda, brother Max Stone of Longview, nephew Greg Stone and wife Sally of Atlanta, Georgia, and several cousins.
To the life long group of friends who have come forth to help us through these last three months, you have our eternal love and gratitude.
Memorials can be made in Barry’s name to any charity of your choice.
