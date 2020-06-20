Barton Lane Reynolds
LONGVIEW — Beloved son, cherished brother and uncle, Barton Lane Reynolds, age 58, passed away in Longview, Texas after a lengthy illness. He was born on April 12, 1962 in Longview, Texas to Kenneth Lane Reynolds and Camille (Richardson) Reynolds Fletcher. Bart is survived by his mother, Camille Fletcher; his sister, Shelley Crow and her husband, Bob; his step-sisters, Cynthia Kerr and her husband, Jerry, and Deborah Worman and her husband, John; his step-brother, Randy Fletcher; his nieces and nephews, Rachel Walsh and her husband, Craig, Holly Nation and her husband, Mike, Jordan Crow and his fiancee, Ashley Dekker, Jenna Crow and Caden Crow; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Molly Walsh, Cort Walsh, Major Walsh, Bodie Walsh, Reese Nation, Briggs Nation and Landon Greer. He is also survived by his uncle, Don Reynolds; his aunt, Linda Lackey; his cousins, Barry Shelton and his wife, Debbie, Brad Shelton and his wife, Margaret and numerous other family members and friends. He attended Longview High School graduating with the class of 1980 and remained fiercely devoted to his Longview Lobos football team. He was known for his great sense of humor and competitive spirit. Bart worked in sales in his early employment, then became HVAC certified and worked many years doing industrial electrical work along with his certification. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life service for Bart will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church in Longview with Rev. Bud Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Bart’s memory be made to Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX 75604. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
