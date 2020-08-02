Basil Eidd

Basil was born in Houston, Texas on September 18, 1927 to Basil Sr. and Julia Kalleen Eidd. He was the oldest of three sons and they were raised in Houston. He graduated from Reagan High School and then attended the University of Houston until drafted into the United States Army to serve his country in Korea. Upon returning from Korea, Basil began working for Brown and Root in the Oilfield Division until his retirement as Regional Manager over 30 years later. Over his career, he lived in Houston and then Sherman, where he met the love of his life, Catherine Hood, and would soon marry and raise his daughters, Julie and Brenda. After Catherine’s passing, Basil moved to Longview with his job where he would spend the latter part of his career, before moving back to Sherman.
Basil was a huge sports fan. He loved tennis and golf and was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Basil had an indomitable spirit which propelled him throughout his life. As a retiree he took up golf and continued playing for years, even after losing his lower leg to diabetes. He loved his family and had a wonderful sense of humor and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Basil was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, brother Bob Eidd, sisters in law: Sybil Eidd, Bobbie Huff, Margie Pinion, Jo Ann McMullen, and Judy Vickery; brothers in law: Charles Hood, J.P. Huff, Monroe Pinion, Johnny Hood and Tommy Hood, and niece Rhonda Riley. He is survived by two daughters Julie Ellis and husband Johnny of Sherman, and Brenda Eidd and husband Dennie Turner of Longview; precious granddaughter, Jenny Catherine Jones of Dallas; brother, Doug Eidd of Hurst; sister in law, Linda Eidd of Lewisville; grandsons: John Ellis III, Ben Ellis and wife Elaine, Tommy Ellis, Alec Turner and wife Kelsey, and Ian Turner; great grandchildren: Jake Ellis, Tucker Ellis, Rebekah Osprey-Ellis, Reagan Ellis and Logan Ellis; brothers in law: Gene and wife Doris Hood, and Billy Hood; sisters in law: Martha Gessick, Tootsie Hood and Joyce Hood; numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
