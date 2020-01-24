spotlight
Beatrice Marjorie Kahl
HALLSVILLE — Beatrice Marjorie Kahl, 84, of Hallsville Texas, passed away unexpectedly on 21 January, 2020. Visitation and Rosary to follow will be at 6:00 PM on Friday, 24 Jan 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 W Harrison Rd, Longview, TX 75604. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, 25 Jan 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 415 S Cypress St, Hallsville, TX 75650. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 FM 1844, Longview. TX 75605. Arrangements are by Lakeview Funeral Home. Bea was born in Janesville, Minnesota to John and Laura Brennan on 24 November 1935. She was raised by George Holmquist and Barbara Danbury. Bea graduated from high school in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1954; after graduation she met her future husband at a dance class and six months later married Wilferd Arnold Kahl on 16 April 1955; they were married for 64 years. They loved to travel and she took a multitude of pictures to document their trips. Bea was active in her church and community. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Hallsville, Texas. She mentored young women in the Friends Forever program, was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Guild and in January of 2019, she was the recipient of the Hallsville Caring Heart Service Award. Her loves were family, church, and service. Bea was preceded in death by her husband Will, her parents, her brothers Bill and David, and her sisters Lucille, Loretta, and Marcy. She is survived by her sister Mary, son Bruce, daughters Kandace and Kimberly, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
