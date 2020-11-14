Beatrice McDavid Gilstrap
KILGORE — Graveside Services were held for Beatrice McDavid Gilstrap on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kilgore Memorial Garden under the direction of Cunningham Funeral Home. Beatrice was born to Emma Bell Ross and Robert McDavid on December 26, 1922. She departed this life on October 26, 2020. She married B. B. Gilstrap the first day of April in 1940. She later married Frank Minor, Sr. and even later in life remarried her first husband, B. B. Gilstrap and remained together until his death. Beatrice gave birth to eight sons and one daughter. Beatrice was the Church Mother of Faith Tabernacle of God in Christ, where she was a faithful member until her health failed her. She was a woman who loved the Lord and showed love to all those who came in her presence. It was not strange for her to say, “I love you” to someone that she had just met. She showed unconditional love to her family and friends. She always saw the best in people and reminded them of why they were so special. She attended Clover Bottom School near Kilgore. She earned her living as a maid for years to help support her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, B. B. Gilstrap; mother and father, Emma Bell Ross and Robert McDavid; sons: Billy Joe Gilstrap, Frank Minor, Jr., Jimmy Minor, and L. C. Minor; son-in-law: Eugene Alton Mathis; sisters: Louise Kenney, Earlene McDavid Samuels, and Robbie McDavid; brothers: M. C. Mapps and Jesse A. McDavid. She leaves to cherish: sons; Gerald B. Gilstrap (Connie), Eugene Gilstrap (Helen), Lee E. Gilstrap (Ruth), and Hubert C. Gilstrap (Liza); and daughter, Shelia Mathis. She also leaves to cherish a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
