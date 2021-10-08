Becky Drennan
GILMER — Graveside services for Becky Drennan, 64, of Gilmer, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Rosewood Cemetery with Bro. Charles Johnson officiating. A public viewing will be held, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Friday, at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Becky was born April 12, 1957, in Gilmer, Texas to James Emerson and Josie Louise Haga Cox and passed from this life October 6, 2021, in Longview, Texas.
Becky married Mike Drennan, October 18, 1980, in Soules Chapel. She worked for INPS in Longview as a production supervisor for many years until retiring in March of 2020. Becky was a member of Rosewood Missionary Baptist Church and a founding member of Upshur County Aggie Moms.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mike Drennan; daughter, Crissy Drennan and her husband, Jarod Davidson; sons, Seth Drennan and his wife, Lexie and Mitch Drennan and his wife, Cordia; sister, Brenda Schoon and her husband, Johnny; brother, Jimmy Cox and his wife, Jeannette; grandchildren, Colton Traylor, Tyler Bunn, Jax Wilburn, Alex Davidson, Poppy Drennan, Brooks Drennan, Huck Drennan, and Hayes Drennan; and great grandchildren, Blakely Traylor, and Emmy Traylor.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers are Michael Johnson, Brandon Reeves, Willie Reeves, Danny Cox, Joey Cox, and Michael Bunn.
Please visit Becky’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
