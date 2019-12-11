spotlight
Becky Nix
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Rebecca Ann Nix, will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 12th, 2019 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Becky was born on June 2, 1943 and died on December 09, 2019 in Plano, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
