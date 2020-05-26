Belinda Ann Ford

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Sheila Cook and Holly Ford.
She is survived by her sister, Patti Wheat and husband Sam of East Mountain; nephews, Eli Cook of Longview, Ethan Cook and wife Wray of New York, and Adam Wheat of Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Special thanks is expressed by the family to Belinda’s beloved caregivers at Rock House of Stephenville, Senior Care of Stephenville, and Summer Meadows of Longview, who will miss her, as well.
Belinda was a sweet spirit who thanked everyone for their smallest kindnesses while delivering a million kindnesses of her own through her smiles and prayers. She listened often and remembered many things, including random conversations, the words to most hymns, and-her particular talent-every person’s birthday she was told. Her love for Diet Dr. Pepper, attending church, and eating the traditional Ford holiday meals was only outmatched by her child-like faith and her joy at being with her friends and family.
After a private interment at East Mountain Cemetery under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater, a celebration of Belinda’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the East Mountain Baptist Church, with Pastor Tim Smith officiating.
Monetary gifts in Belinda’s memory can be made to Summer Meadows Nursing Home of Longview or Rock House of Stephenville.
