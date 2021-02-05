Belinda Eagan Stewart
Belinda Eagan Stewart
LONGVIEW — Belinda Eagan Stewart, 59, of Longview, TX member of Longview Church of Christ passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2021 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Stewart of 38 years; son Brian Stewart of Gladewater; Son and daughter in law Jeromy Stewart and Jessica Cross of Wake Village TX; granddaughter, Journey Stewart of Wake Village TX; Parents, Billy & Barb Eagan of Mt Pleasant, TX and Sally and Gary Nelson of Mt Vernon TX; 4 siblings and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be February 6th from 8:00am - 8:00pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

