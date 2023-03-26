Ben Brewer
LONGVIEW — Ben Brewer left this world for the next on March 3, 2023 at the age of 73. Lover of golf, good times, and Coors Light we know that right now he’s securing a tee time at Augusta and probably figuring out how to haunt Tiger Woods so he can give him some tips on his swing.
Growing up in Longview—or Greggton at the time—Ben, born Benny which was unique in itself, was a Pine Tree Pirate who played on the football team and for sure spent his days telling girls jokes and eating hamburgers. He left Longview for TCU where he played golf, was a very dedicated fraternity member, and still found time to excel in academics. After graduating, he moved back to Longview where he used his degree in history to start a hamburger business—Burgers and Fries.
Once his family tired of him smelling like grease he changed career paths frequently which probably led to the opportunities he was given to re-marry a couple of times.
He’ll be remembered by his kids Whitney, Rhett and Ross for hitting golf balls every night in the back yard and sneaking beer in the garage. And he’ll be remembered by his brother, Wayne, for their childhood days of playing golf at Longview Country Club.
We’ll be celebrating Ben’s life and his love of Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, and Conway Twitty at Wood Hollow Golf Club—5121 McCann Road, Longview, TX 75605 on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11 am. Join us for burgers, beer and happy memories! And instead of flowers or donations, just have a toast to Ben either with us or those you love.
