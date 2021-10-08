Ben Earl Lee
KINGWOOD — Ben Earl Lee passed away on September 3, 2021 at his home in Kingwood, Texas. He was 68 years old. Ben was born on June 17, 1953 in Gladewater, Texas to his parents Earl Benson Lee Jr. and Gloria Ann Price.
Ben’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife, Kendra of Kingwood, TX; his daughter, Michelle and husband John of Lincoln, NE; his son, Chris, wife Rachel and 2 children, Calista and Patrick of Katy, TX; his step-daughters, Courtney Irwin of Steamboat, CO, Kalee Irwin of Houston, TX, and KC Irwin and son, Christian of Kingwood, TX; his mother, Ann Price of Kilgore, TX; his brother, Leon Sneed and wife Drina of Kilgore, TX; his sister, Rebecca Hale and husband Bill of Kilgore, TX; nieces, nephews and a community of wonderful friends.
