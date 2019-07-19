Ben Hite Wickersham

Ben graduated from Kilgore College in 1959 with an Associate’s degree and then went on to attend East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University-Commerce, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in mathematics and industrial education in 1961. He returned to Longview, Texas, his hometown, and worked for Garrett Oil and Tools in product design and development for a few years before deciding to return to ETSU to complete his Masters of Science degree.
He taught technical drafting at Kilgore Community College for 5 ½ years and then Angelina College where he served as department chair for five years. He was asked to serve as an assistant dean of occupational therapy at Houston Community College where he stayed for two years before moving Killeen, Texas where he served in a number of administrative positions from dean of the college to deputy chancellor for educational program and support services for 32 years at Central Texas College before retiring on May 31, 2007. Ben’s primary professional activity during his 44 ½ years of service was centered on assisting institutions of higher education in maintaining regional accreditation with the Commission of Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for institutions throughout the south. He served on accreditation committees to 45 community colleges from 1971-2007.
Ben loved woodworking, gardening and making pickles from the cucumbers in his garden and entering them in the State Fair of Texas winning blue ribbons for many years.
Ben is survived by his loving wife, Beverly, daughter, Leah Wickersham-Fish, son-in-law, Wade W. Fish, and granddaughter Harper of Rockwall, Texas; his son Mark and daughter-in-law, Kelly of Richardson; brother Charles Wickersham of Duncanville and niece, Kathy Backus of Italy, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.