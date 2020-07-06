Ben Rempel

Ben was born in Perrydale, Oregon to a farming couple, Dave and Agnes, the fourth child of five. He is survived by all of his siblings. He married Carol after they both graduated from Multnomah School of the Bible. Children came along while Ben worked various jobs such as driving a logging truck and teaching school children. He became Dr. Rempel upon graduating from the University of Wyoming with a degree in education. Shortly thereafter (about 50 years ago) Ben moved his family to Longview, Texas where he taught at LeTourneau University and coached the first tennis team for several years, and then he moved into selling and managing real estate which he did until he was 80. Ben loved the Lord, loved his wife and family faithfully, was very active in church and creatively supported Christian missions all his life. He was a man of prayer and a man of action. He enjoyed gardening, tennis, lumberjacking, walking in the neighborhood, playing Scrabble and being a grandpa. He will be fondly remembered for being a family man, for being generous, hospitable, hard-working, servant-hearted, a wise mentor, and having a song or two for most every occasion. He died at age 83 in Longview, TX, but he will live forever because he trusted Jesus Christ to pardon his sins and make him a son of God. A celebratory memorial service is planned for Tuesday, July 7th (7/7/2020) at 7 pm at the Fellowship Bible Church gym on McCann Road. In lieu of flowers, consider giving a gift to missions in Ben’s honor.? Ice cream will be served in memory of the much loved Mr. Ben.
LONGVIEW — Benjamin Rempel a.k.a. Mr. Ben, Benny, Grandpa, Dad, Uncle Ben, Dr. Rempel and Ben by those who knew and loved him, vacated this earth and went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020. Ben died from obstructed bowels after being home in hospice for 2 weeks. Ben is survived by his wife Carol to whom he was married for 62 years, three children and their spouses Scott (Polly), Robin and Cherie (Dave), his three grandchildren and their spouses, Philip, Allie (Josh), Andie (Nate), and two great granddaughters Mim and Evie. Ben was also known as Grandpa or Papa Dad to numerous “adopted” grandchildren.
