Ben Stacy
HALLSVILLE — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Ben Stacy, 62 of Hallsville, Texas will be held on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 in The Chapel of Welch Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Friday, July 15th, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in The Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Ben was born on January 27th, 1960 in Hanford, California and died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Hallsville, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
