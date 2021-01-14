Ben Thomas Everingham
KNOXVILLE, TN — Ben Thomas Everingham, 51, of Knoxville, TN, lost his courageous fight with COVID-19 on Friday, January 8, 2021. Ben was born on March 10, 1969, in St. Petersburg, FL. Ben and his family lived in various cities in Florida before moving to Longview, TX, in 1979. Ben attended school in the Pine Tree Independent School District. He was a member of the PTHS Pride Marching Band and played in the Drum Corps until he graduated in 1987. He was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview.
After he graduated from high school, Ben studied music at the Florida State University and also the University of North Texas, where he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. Eventually, he returned to Longview and obtained an engineering degree from the Texas State Technical College. He started his career as an engineer at Vertex in Kilgore, TX, and then went to work for Bechtel Corporation in Maryland. While at Bechtel, he earned an additional degree from Madison University. He worked for Bechtel in several positions across the country and, in 2015, earned his certification as a registered Professional Engineer. In 2017, he was promoted to Engineering Group Supervisor, and he and his family moved to Knoxville, TN. Ben was a natural leader, and he was respected by the employees who worked for him as well as those for whom he worked. He was kind, patient, and gentle, and he had a special talent for seeing both sides of a problem and working toward a peaceful solution to it.
Ben was a gifted musician and an avid music lover. Although his first instrument was the violin, he later decided to take up the drums. He became prolific on numerous instruments, including all types of percussion, trumpet, guitar, bass, and piano. He spent many hours playing for his wife and son in their music room. He was a fan of the Beatles and Billy Joel, and a host of other musicians across all genres.
Most of all, Ben loved his family. On June 17, 1998, Ben married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Yarbrough. Ben and Teresa have one son, Joseph Thomas Everingham, born on July 19, 2008. Ben was a loving husband and father. He looked forward to evenings after work so he could go home and spend time with Teresa and Joe. Ben put them first in his life, and he made sure they knew he loved them and supported them.
Ben leaves behind a loving family, including Teresa and Joseph, his parents, Marcia and Charles Everingham III, of Longview, TX, his brother and sister-in-law, Chad and Wendi Everingham, of Diana, TX, his sister, Sarah Everingham, of Dallas TX, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ken and Charmain Yarbrough, of Longview, TX, his brother-in-law, Rodney Yarbrough of Longview, TX, his grandfather-in-law R.C. Kuhn, of Leonard, TX, his niece, Emily Elizabeth Everingham, of Diana TX, and his nephew Chance Everingham, of Diana, TX. He also touched the lives of his extended family, including his aunt, Dee Sweet, of Pineola, FL, his uncle, Col. Robert Cotton of Tallahassee, FL, his aunt, Martha Maddox, of St. George Island, FL, and his cousins, Rick and Dave Sweet, Chris and Claire Cotton, and Laura, Jennifer and Amanda Cotton.
Ben’s family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from his colleagues at work and his many friends from high school and beyond. His family would also like to thank the brave health care workers who cared for him and Teresa. Ben’s family is planning a memorial service to celebrate Ben’s life. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Peaceful Paws Springs, Inc. Animal Rescue, 2510 Pitts Road, Ravenna, KY 40472.
