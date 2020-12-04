Benjamin Churchill Leonard
WHITE OAK — Benjamin Churchill Leonard went to be with his heavenly Father and Jesus on Monday December 1, 2020 at the age of 76 from Covid pneumonia.
He was born on January 24, 1944 to Martha Virginia Hall and Benjamin Churchill Leonard Sr. in Key West Florida. They came to Longview in the late 1940s.
Ben married Janice Wandrey on May 31, 1970. They were blessed with two sons Craig and Robert and 7 grandchildren Tyler, Logan, Emma, Ethan, Chloe, Jayden and Joshua.
Ben completed Master of Arts in Teaching at the University of Texas at Tyler. He authored two books - David and All the Kings Women, and Jesus Are You Lost. Both addressed salvation and biblical prophecy according to scripture. The focus of Ben’s life after being filled with the Holy Spirit in 1979 was serving Jesus, praying for people anywhere, anytime - blessing them with encouragement through the gifts of the Holy Spirit so graciously given to Him. He made many mission trips to Latin America and Asia.
Thank you to all who prayed for him. We are so thankful for the wonderful medical staff who cared for Ben at Good Shepherd in Longview. We are truly humbled and grateful to each one for his care. Memorials may ben given to the Lottie Moon Mission fund at Mobberly Baptist Church. Due to Covid a memorial service will not be held at this time.
