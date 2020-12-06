Benjamin F. Ollis, Jr.

Ben leaves behind his high school sweetheart of 30 years, Cheryl Ollis. His legacy lives on through his 3 children Nevaeh, Neeley and Nash. Additionally, his parents Lou Fobb, Benjamin Sr. And sisters Tania Ollis, Cassie Ollis ,Claudia Davis and husband Luther. He was a proud uncle to his nieces and nephews. Each of whom held a special place in his heart. Also, aunts, uncles and cousins who were special to him as well.
He was preceded in death by his cousin Roger Stewart.
A Memorial Celebration of Coach Bens life will be held on at 6:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at the White Oak Community Church, David Dusek officiating. No formal visitation will be held, but he will be in state at Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Memorials are requested to: Ben Olliis Memorial Fund C/O Vera Bank in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.