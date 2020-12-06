Benjamin F. Ollis, Jr.
WHITE OAK — Benjamin Franklin Ollis Jr. also known as “Coach Ben” was called to his heavenly home on December 3, 2020. He was born on July 6 ,1976 in Overton Texas to Benjamin Sr. And Lou Fobb. He was a proud descendant of the Choctaw Native American Tribe. Ben worked at Texas Iron and Steel as a truck driver. Coach Ben played an active role on the White Oak Softball Association board as well as coaching teams from T-ball to 10u in White Oak. He also coached many select softball teams around East Texas. Coach Ben will be greatly missed by the friends, family members and players he came across over his lifetime.
Ben leaves behind his high school sweetheart of 30 years, Cheryl Ollis. His legacy lives on through his 3 children Nevaeh, Neeley and Nash. Additionally, his parents Lou Fobb, Benjamin Sr. And sisters Tania Ollis, Cassie Ollis ,Claudia Davis and husband Luther. He was a proud uncle to his nieces and nephews. Each of whom held a special place in his heart. Also, aunts, uncles and cousins who were special to him as well.
He was preceded in death by his cousin Roger Stewart.
A Memorial Celebration of Coach Bens life will be held on at 6:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at the White Oak Community Church, David Dusek officiating. No formal visitation will be held, but he will be in state at Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Memorials are requested to: Ben Olliis Memorial Fund C/O Vera Bank in Longview.

