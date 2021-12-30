Bennie “Bubba” Spier
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Bennie “Bubba” Spier, 68, of Longview, will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 31, 2021, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Wood-Verner Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 12:00 pm prior to the service.
Bennie was born September 29, 1953, to Bennie Owen Spier, Sr. and Betty Jo Shaver, in Longview, Texas, and passed from this life December 25, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Bennie married Becky Kay Rogers December 1, 1973 in Longview, Texas and they just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. He worked as a delivery man of heavy equipment for Darr Equipment (Holt Cat) and retired after 38 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Becky Rogers; sons, Bennie “Trey” Spier III and his wife, Carolyn, and Joshua Spier; daughter, Laurie Kimbell and her husband, Roy; step-mother, Mary Ann Spier; sisters, Kathy Baker and her husband, Keith, and Sonya Hale and her husband, Joe; brother, Mark Spier and his wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Nathan, Brittany, Payton, Jaden, Phoenix, and Rowan; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Audrey, Chandler, Wyatt, and Colter.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bennie Spier Sr.; and his mother, Betty Jo Bishop.
Pallbearers are Trey Spier, Mark Spier, Roy Kimbell, Jeff Jones, Rance Henderson, and Austin Ferguson.
Please visit Bennie’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
