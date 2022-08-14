Bennie Jean Wright Freeman
LONGVIEW — Bennie Jean Wright Freeman, 73, of Longview, passed away, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Longview, Texas.
Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery in Woodville, Texas. Officiating was Reverend Jon Thornsbury.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Greggton Methodist Church in Longview, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Ricky Rix.
Bennie was born November 28, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Bennie Lee Wright, Jr and Margaret Marie Smith Wright. She graduated from Milby High School in Houston and went on to graduate from Centenary College in Louisiana.
She married Michael Dan Freeman in 1971 in Houston, Texas. They had one daughter, Sara Claire Freeman Nice Bennie worked successfully for many years in all aspects of the print industry as Production Manager at Dallas Ad Agency Brown & Partners where she collaborated with clients, account executives and creative directors to develop advertising solutions for luxury jewelers.
Bennie was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Marie Wright.
She is survived by daughter, Sara Nice and son-in-law Gary Nice and grandchildren, Dylan and Claire Nice all of Longview, Texas; sister, Phyllis Frazier and husband David of Longview, Texas, stepbrother, Charles B. McDaniel and wife Kendra of Grand Junction, CO; cousins Gwen and David Campbell of Longview; special caregiver and friend, Annette Wiley; and numerous other cousins and relatives.
Memorials may be made to Greggton Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview, Texas 75604
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.
