Bennie Joe Garrett
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services are scheduled for Bennie J. Garrett, 78, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Mark CME Church. Interment, Friendship Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Friday, April 21, 2023, 1-6 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. He retired as a Foreman/Supervisor from Exxon Mobil after 33 years. Mr. Garrett was born, March 2, 1945 in Tatum, and gained his wings on April 12, 2023.
