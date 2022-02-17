Bennie Lou Nay
OVERTON — Bennie Lou Nay, age 80, of Overton, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 with her loving daughter by her side.
Bennie was born September 10, 1941 in Borger, Texas to John Preston and Carrie Stephens. She grew up in Pampa, Texas and met Eddie Nay and they were married in 1960. She worked for KMart in Longview, Texas and retired after 25 years. She truly loved her job and met many people from fellow coworkers to customers. When out in public she commonly saw people who she remembered serving during her time at KMart. Bennie never met a stranger, she loved to talk.
Bennie was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Edward Nay; her parents; and son, Michael Ray Nay. She leaves behind to cherish in her memory her daughter, Lynn Nay Williams and partner John Schlee; grandsons, Curtis Williams, Dustin Williams and wife Casey; great grandsons, Bryce Williams, Dayne Redman; great granddaughters, Emma Cormier, Makinzie Bryan and fiance Nick; great-great-grandson, Douglas Wayne; niece, Jeannie Rose; former son-in-law, Dennis williams and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Plus of Tyler, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made in her name to East Texas Alzheimer’s or East Texas Hospice.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM friday February 18, 2022 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5000 W Harrison Rd. Longview, TX. 75604
