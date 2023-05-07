Bennie Lou Sayers Mims
LONGVIEW — Bennie Lou Sayers Mims passed quietly at home and went to be with her Lord on April 28, 2023. Bennie was born July 11, 1936. She attended Kilgore schools and Bish Mathis Institute of Longview. She was a long time member of Mobberly Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Wednesday, May 3, at 12 o’clock, officiated by Rev. Scott Schulik. Family visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. preceding the service.
Bennie is preceded in death by her husband Edgar Mims, her parents, her brothers Robert Sayers and Roland Sayers, and her brother-in-law Bobby Brevard. She is survived by daughters through marriage Joan Mims of Grand Prairie and Julie Roberts (Murray) and four grandchildren, sister Mary Brevard, sister and brother-in-law Joy and John Nevel, sister-in-law Anita Sayers, and devoted nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Srinivas Rangu and Prime Care Hospice for their compassionate care, and Ms. Luz Rodriguez for her dedicated attention.
Private burial will be at Hope Springs Cemetery in Harleton. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview mayor, former councilman disagree over volunteer's role in city affairs
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Elizabeth Hurley Jumps on the 'No Pants' Trend for Leggy New Pic
- Missing Longview man found dead in Marion County
- 'Heart for people and art': Remembering Longview artist, business owner Jason Butler
- 'A hole in our hearts': Longview teacher, pastor recalled for insight, kindness
- 1 person killed, 2 injured in four-vehicle crash in Gregg County
- Divorces granted: April 17-21, 2023
- Business Beat: Work begins on The Residences at Toler
- Higher sale prices drive increase in property tax appraisals
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.