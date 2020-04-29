Berenice Elizabeth “Bennie” Davis Davis Heffner
LIBERTY CITY — A private family graveside services is scheduled for Friday afternoon May1 in Beaumont, Texas at Forest Lawn Memorial Park for Berenice Elizabeth Davis (Bennie) Heffner, 96, of Liberty City, Texas. She was born August 13, 1923. She passed away from this life into the arms of Jesus April 26, 2020. Bennie Heffner grew up in Port Arthur, Texas. She almost died three times from Diphtheria before she turned six years of age. She graduated from high school in 1941 ad then she met the love of her life, John L. Heffner at a church camp and the were married December 29, 1943. A week after their wedding, he was shipped out with other WWII soldiers. Bennie did not see him for more than a year and all this was very stressful for her. After the war, Bennie and John L. moved to College Station so that John L. could finish his engineering degree. During this time Bennie worked on the Texas A&M campus in the Agricultural Administration Building. Their first child was born in April 1947 while the family was still at Texas A&M. After John L. graduated in 1949 the family moved to Beaumont, Texas where John L. began working in his chosen field of Mechanical Engineering. They had two more children and continued to live in Beaumont. However, facing life-threatening surgery, Bennie came to know Jesus as her personal savior in 1961. Bennie was a “people person” and was passionate in her faith in Christ and founded three different prayer groups in three cities. Her “Career” was literally her husband and childrens’ well-being. Bennie also enjoyed the traveling and ministry of Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, touring Europe and Israel. She also found out she had a natural talent for flower arranging and painting ceramic figurines. Bennie often said, “John L Makes the living and I make the living worthwhile.”
Bennie was preceded in death by her husband of almost 68 years, John L. Heffner, her parents, her sister and her twin brothers and beloved husband of daughter Janiece, Tom Yarbro.
Left to cherish her memory are their 3 children and spouses; John W. Heffner and wife Marvilyn, Janiece Heffner Yarbro, Kyle Heffner, and wife Mary. In addition, she has 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and one on the way. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the church or charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.