Berenice Elizabeth Davis “Bennie” Heffner

After John L. graduated in 1949 the family moved to Beaumont, Texas where John L. began working in his chosen field of Mechanical Engineering. They had two more children and continued to live in Beaumont. However, facing life-threatening surgery, Bennie came to know Jesus as her personal savior in 1961. Bennie was a “people person” and was passionate in her faith in Christ and founded three different prayer groups in three different cities. Her “Career” was literally her husband and childrens’ well-being. Bennie also enjoyed the traveling and ministry of Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, touring Europe and Israel. She also found out she had a natural talent for flower arranging and painting ceramic figurines. Bennie often said, “John L makes the living and I make the living worthwhile.”
Bennie was preceded in death by her husband of almost 68 years, John L. Heffner, her parents, her sister and her twin brothers and beloved husband of daughter Janiece, Tom Yarbro.
Left to cherish her memory are their 3 children and spouses; John W. Heffner and wife Marvilyn, Janiece Heffner Yarbro, Kyle Heffner, and wife Mary. In addition, she has 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and one on the way.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to church or charity of your choice.
