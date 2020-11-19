Bernice Kranz

Bernice was born February 20, 1929 in Longview Texas to parents James and Margaret Killingsworth. James passed in the line of duty in the early years of Bernice and she was then raised by Wayne Lain who viewed Bernice as his daughter. Bernice was introduced to the dance floor at an early age and grew to love to dance through out her life even becoming one of the first Kilgore Rangerettes at Kilgore College. She was a life long member of First Baptist Church and loved her Lord and Church family dearly. Bernice retired from Gregg County Auditor’s office after 37 years of service. Bernice truly loved spending time with her family and challenging them to a good game of cards or dominos.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents Wayne, Margaret and James; sisters Dilcie Fleming with husband Jean and Jo Ann Lovick with her husband George; and her grandson Robert. Those left to cherish their memories of Bernice include her daughter Kathryn “Kathy” with her husband Steve; sons Robert “Bobby” Kranz and James “Jimmy” Kranz with wife Susan; grandchildren Holley Luna with husband Eric, Taylor Pepper with wife Becca, Stephanie Albarado with husband Andrew, Lain Kranz, and Brooke Black with husband Daniel; great grand children Trinity, Zoey, Piper and Arya Luna, Avery, McKenna and Kayson Pepper, Lohnix Albarado, Emerson, Ava and Kyler Black. Bernice will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Special thanks to Texas Home Health Hospice, Dr. Shen, Comfort Keepers of Longview, Stephanie Albarado and Steve Pepper for their exemplary care for Bernice.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Highway 80 Rescue Mission and Furr Ever Pets Rescue PO Box 443, Judson, Texas 75660.
