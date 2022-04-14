Bernice M. Swinford
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Bernice M. Swinford will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Longview TX on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Swinford passed away in the early morning of April 11, 2022 in Longview TX.
Bernice was born on January 14, 1935 in Saltilla TX. She was passionate about caring for others and helping those in need; many times placing others above herself.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Mattie Oney; sisters Opal Shaw, Edna Boland, Margret Mapes, and Dee Lee; brother JB Oney and Ray Oney. Those left to cherish their memories of Bernice include her siblings CL Oney and his wife Brenda and Doris Gunn as well as many numerous nieces and nephews.
