Bertie E. Stone
HUGHES SPRINGS — Bertie Elizabeth Stone was born September 15, 1923 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Ernest and Eller Perritte. She went to be with her Lord on August 21, 2020. Ms. Stone was a talented seamstress and truly enjoyed sewing. She loved to ride horses, having started to ride horses at 50 years old. She was a wonderful cook and above all, she loved the Lord. Bertie prayed daily that her entire family would be saved.
Bertie was preceded in death by her husband Issac “I.B.” Stone; children, Burton Glynn Stone, Billie Jean Stone, and Bobbie Gayle Stone; siblings, Glynn Perritte, Gayle Perritte, Joyce Fisher, Clara Mae Flowers, Lucille Mooney, Ethel Franklin, and Jewel Perritte.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Jackie Richardson; daughter-in-law, Chris Stone; grandchildren, Michelle Smith and husband John, Michael Stone and wife Tara, Howie Barron, Kathy Allen and husband Shane; grandchildren, Gabriel Bundrick, Jaylee Barron, Jayson Barron, Camron Barron, Seina Stone, Airel Stone, Joshua Allen and Olivia Allen; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Clark Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

