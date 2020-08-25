Bertie E. Stone

Bertie was preceded in death by her husband Issac “I.B.” Stone; children, Burton Glynn Stone, Billie Jean Stone, and Bobbie Gayle Stone; siblings, Glynn Perritte, Gayle Perritte, Joyce Fisher, Clara Mae Flowers, Lucille Mooney, Ethel Franklin, and Jewel Perritte.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Jackie Richardson; daughter-in-law, Chris Stone; grandchildren, Michelle Smith and husband John, Michael Stone and wife Tara, Howie Barron, Kathy Allen and husband Shane; grandchildren, Gabriel Bundrick, Jaylee Barron, Jayson Barron, Camron Barron, Seina Stone, Airel Stone, Joshua Allen and Olivia Allen; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Clark Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
