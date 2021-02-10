Bertis “Bert” Elizabeth Hardegree Spence
LONGVIEW — Bertis “Bert” Elizabeth Hardegree Spence, 90, of Longview went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was born to Oscar Earl Hardegree, Jr. and Bertis Belle Pendley in Atlanta, Georgia on October 31, 1930. She graduated from Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia in 1951 with a degree in English, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary with a Masters in Christian Education and R.N. certification from Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans. In 1959, she married George Willard Spence, her life-long partner and love of her life for 43 years. They moved to Longview, Texas in 1960 where they started a family and became active life time members of First Baptist Church. Bertis, known affectionately as “Bertie, Bert and Mimi” to her family and friends, blessed everyone’s life with love, gentleness and kindness. She had a true servant’s heart, always looking for ways to help and serve others. She loved camping with her family, gardening, sewing, volunteering at Good Shepherd and traveling across the country with George after they retired. She will be missed but her godly example will not be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; and brother, Oscar Earl Hardegree. She is survived by her sister, Victoria Price of Beaumont; daughter, Beth Eaton and her husband, Mark; sons, Stan Spence and Darrell Spence and his wife, Shanna; grandchildren, Laura Maksim and her husband, Joey, Jacob Eaton and his wife, Lacy, Daniel Eaton and his wife, Emma, Lesta Merryman and her husband, Jarrod, Logan Spence, and Luke Spence; and great grandchildren; Jake, Maggie, Hank, Anna Joan, Elliott, and Karson. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or First Baptist and interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Garden. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
