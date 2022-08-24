Bessie Joyce Payton
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Bessie Joyce Ross Payton, 96, of Longview passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
She was born May 6, 1926 to Bessie Stewart Ross and William Earl Ross in Lewisburg, Mississippi. Her family soon moved to Horn Lake, Mississippi where she was lovingly raised in a large extended family. Upon graduating high school, Joyce attended Mississippi State College for Women and received a degree in Home Economics and Nutrition. Following graduation she worked as a nutritionist in New Orleans and then made her way to Texas where she was employed as a Home Economist for the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Texas. There she met her husband, Worth, who was a resident at the time. They moved to Longview in 1950, raised a family and Longview became her home for the next 72 years.
Joyce was an active member of First United Methodist Church since 1951. She was instrumental in starting the Meals on Wheels program in the community and served as the coordinator for the church for many years. She was an early supporter of Asbury House, served on the board, and through her support, was able to watch it grow into the program it is today. She was a founding member of the Thelma Morgan Sunday School class, served on the board of School for Little Children and spent many moments in Susan’s Courtyard Garden, a memorial to her daughter, Susan Payton Van Burkleo. Joyce was a member of the Camellia Garden Club, Heritage Bible Club, Junior Literary Club and always enjoyed a game of bridge. Joyce was a friend to all who knew her as her door was always open.
Joyce loved her family and they were devoted to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Worth Payton, daughter, Susan Payton Van Burkleo, sister, Charlotte Ross McGowan, and brother, Ro Ross. Left to cherish their memories of Joyce are her children Charlotte Payton-Ross, Rene Berkley and her husband Byron, Sandra Watson, Sheryl Thompson and her husband Tom, and Calvin Worth Payton, Jr. Also surviving are grandchildren Allison and Payton Berkley, Rachel Watson, Worth and Audrey Payton and Amy and Trevor Thompson. Surviving great grandchildren are Keegan Boos and Noah Thompson, Hudson and Beau Berkley.
A special thank you goes out to Joyce’s two caregivers Kenda Davis and Rhonda Wallace with Staykare Solutions.
The family will have a private graveside service to celebrate her life.
You may pay your respects all day Wednesday at Rader Funeral Home, Longview, Texas.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, Asbury House, or a charity of your choice.
