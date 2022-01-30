Beth Crutcher Bassett
LONGVIEW — It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Beth Crutcher Bassett on Thursday, January 27 at the age of 86. She was born on December 5, 1935, in Kilgore, Texas, the middle child of Joe and Inabeth Crutcher. She grew up in Kilgore where she spent her formative years through early college, graduating from Kilgore Junior College where she served proudly as a KJC cheerleader. She then moved to Nacogdoches to complete her studies in education at Stephen F. Austin State University. She would later return to SFAU to complete her master’s degree in education.
Beth spent over 60 years serving children and young adults as an educator. She began her career in 1958 teaching at Fonville Middle School in Houston, Texas then in 1961 moved to teach in White Oak, Texas, after her time at White Oak in 1967 she spent the rest of her career holding positions at the Longview Independent School District (LISD) until her retirement in 2021. She held many positions in the district, among them were teaching English at Longview High School, Principal at Judson Middle School, Foster Middle School, and Doris McQueen Primary. She ended her career as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for LISD.
Beth was a lifelong Methodist and an active member of the Henry Foster Sunday School Class. She was an avid reader and loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph Bassett, daughter Elizabeth Bassett Garner and son-in-law, Bryan Garner of Austin, TX, son Charles Bassett of Tulsa, OK, grandchildren, Remington Bassett, Sterling Bassett, and Rylan Bassett as well as nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father Joe Crutcher, mother, Inabeth Crutcher, and her siblings, Joe Earl Crutcher, and Charles “Buddy” Crutcher.
A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Longview, TX on Friday, February 4 at 1:00 PM. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry Foster Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church of Longview, TX, or to the church’s charities.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Best Penny Stocks to Buy as January Ends? 4 to Watch
- Officials: Drugs, guns, cash, exotic reptile found in search of Kilgore home
- Hallsville man sentenced to 13 years for aggravated sex assault of child
- Police: Shooting kills 1 person, injures another in Longview; man jailed in Smith County
- Document: Man charged in Gregg County wreck that killed 2 children said he often drinks and drives
- Former Lobos hoping to earn Super Bowl trip
- Cookie lovers, get ready: Crumbl opens Friday
- Rusk County sheriff: Remains of woman missing since September 2018 found
- Crews respond to fire at storage business in Longview
- Gladewater man dies when vehicle leaves road, strikes several trees
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.