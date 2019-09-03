Beth Griffin

Beth was born on July 18, 1941, in Winnsboro, Texas, to Charles and Zelma Monday. She was one of six children.
Beth was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, drinking coffee, camping, yard work, and playing cards. She was best known for her loyalty to family and friends, her quick wit, hot water cornbread, and fried pies. She was also known to never leave the house without her hair fixed and makeup on. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Beth is survived by her husband (Poppy) Joe; her children Sheri (Cheryl) and Mike Tidwell, daughter and son-in-law; Todd and Venus Munden, son and daughter-in-law; Kelly and Jeri Griffin, son and daughter-in-law. Grandchildren Jeramie, Crystal, Brody, Britton, Victoria, Brendy, Karson, Monica, and Kaylee; great-grandchildren Drayven, Daylen, Isabella, Peighton, Ainsleigh, Whitney, and Teigan; her two brothers and their spouses, Mack and Toby Monday; Tex and Sherri Monday; and sister-in-law Blanche Monday; brother-in-law Harold; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Zelma Monday; sisters Jackie and Norma; brother Buford; and brother-in-law Jesse.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the parlor of Welch Funeral Home. A Life Celebration® will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home with Dr. Danny Warbington officiating.
