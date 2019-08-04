Betsy Jane Seitz Cunningham

Jane was born August 10, 1931 in Texarkana, Texas to William Shelby Seitz and Leola Elizabeth Lenox Seitz. She attended Lon Morris College where she was a member of Lambda Sigma Sorority, the A Cappella Choir, Religious Council and several theater productions. On September 4, 1951 she married her devoted husband, the late Rev. William “Bill” Cunningham.
Bill and Jane served Methodist churches in Bedias Circuit, Lovelady, Magnolia, Willis, Alto, Brazoria, Marshall, Lindale and Longview, Texas. As an accomplished musician she was often the accompanist, Choral Director, or a member of the choir in these churches. Jane was a longtime member of United Methodist Women, holding many leadership roles. She taught Sunday School and was a faithful member of the Newnham Sunday School Class. As a talented artist, writer, quilter and seamstress, she devoted many hours to creating works of art to share with family, friends and charities. Jane was a devoted mother to two sons, and a beloved Memaw of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jane’s Christian faith began as a young child. She spent her life seeking to share the love of Christ through her actions, teachings, kindness and love. Throughout her illness, Jane’s gentle presence showed God’s love to all she encountered.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Will and Leola Seitz; husband of 57 years William Roy Cunningham; son David William Cunningham; and brothers Shelby Seitz and James Seitz.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Linda Cunningham of Longview; daughter-in-law, Susan Cunningham of West Columbia; brother, John Seitz of Plano; and sister, Ethel Edwards of Texarkana; sisters-in-law Bertie Seitz of Bridge City; and Gayle Cunningham of Kingwood. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren Christy Godwin and husband Paul of Marshall; Matthew Cunningham of San Diego, California; Bethany Cunningham of Plano; Robbie Cunningham and wife Elisha of Choudrant, Louisiana; and Timothy Cunningham of Longview. Jane has five great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved very much.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care Jane received from the staff at Summer Meadows Nursing Home and HeartsWay Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Longview First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview, TX 75601; to United Methodist Women c/o Longview First United Methodist Church; or to a charity of choice.
