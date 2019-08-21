Bettie Jean Foshee

Bettie was a hard working woman who loved her family more than anything in this world, a close second was her church, Center Cross Church here in Longview. Bettie also enjoyed working in her yard, playing and bingo. Bettie couldn’t go a day without eating at least one cookie and she never met a cookie she didn’t like. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Bettie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Gracie Morales and Heartsway Hospice.
Bettie is survived by; son Steve Nair and wife, Susie; daughter, Sherry Brady Drori and husband, Shy; daughter, Kim Corbitt and husband, Gerald; brother, Frank Cloutier and wife Nora; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren
Bettie is preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Reed Foshee; father, Leon Pace and mother, Myrdie Dell Pace; brother, Joe Pace; sister, Dorothy Jarvis and sister, Elizabeth Whiting.
A time of visitation with Bettie’s family will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 W Harrison Rd, Longview, Texas 75604. A celebration of Bettie’s life will occur Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM, 5000 W Harrison Rd, Longview, Texas 75604.
