Bettie Jo Floyd
LONGVIEW — Bettie Jo Floyd, 82, passed away on December 24, 2020 in Longview, Texas. She was born in Tulia, Texas to James and Irene Shipman on August 10, 1938.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Shipman; father, James Shipman; 8 siblings; sons Danny Vickery and Michael Vickery; daughter, Judy Vickery Reeher; one grandchild, Jason English
She is survived by Daughter, Diana Hartman (spouse: James) of Marshall, TX; son, Donny Vickery (spouse: Vivian) of White Oak, TX; daughter, Tammy Ackley (spouse: Curtis) of Longview, TX; son, Kenneth Vickery (Spouse: Nicole) of Woodway, TX; 17 Grandchildren; many great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild.
She was a lifelong resident of the Longview area.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Summerfield Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. at Center Cross Church in Longview.
