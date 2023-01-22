Bettie Joe Coffey
GLADEWATER — Bettie Joe Coffey, 95, of Gladewater, Texas passed away on January 18, 2023 in Longview, Texas. Bettie was born in Pampa, Texas to Carl and Molly Nolen. Bettie was a true lady full of grace and southern charm. She was known for her friendliness and respect she gave to anyone she encountered. Bettie was a master florist who owned Bettie’s Flowers in Malvern, AR and then Glade Florist in Gladewater, TX. The floral arrangements that she created brought joy to those that ordered them. Bettie cherished spending time with her family and friends. When she wasn’t creating floral arrangements she enjoyed crafts of all types. Bettie’s memories of her sweet nature and southern charm will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Bettie is survived by her daughters, Jacqui Olien and husband Joe, Debra Robertson and husband Rob, Darrel Blackwell and husband Rodney; son-in-law, Ivan Nicks; sister, Martha Lee Jonas and husband Don; nieces and nephews, Sharon Papadopoulos and husband John, Danny James and wife Linda, Bill James and wife Sharon; grandchildren, Shannon Thomas, Tiffney Beckloff and wife Renee, Misty Kane and husband Jeff, Kevin Blackwell, Kimberly Emge and Husband Clay; as well as 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Bettie is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Molly Nolen and daughter Judy Nicks (wife of Ivan). Services for Bettie will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon in the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas with a visitation starting an hour prior at 1 o’clock.
