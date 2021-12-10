Bettie Lynette Melton
Bettie Lynette Melton
LONG — On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Bettie Lynette Melton, 76, of Longview, Texas passed peacefully at home while surrounded by her loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Bettie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Sonny Melton, her daughter, Debbie and husband Jimmy Broyles of Longview, grandsons, James Broyles of Longview, Jake Broyles and wife Brittany of Longview, great grandson, Judson Broyles, brother, Lloyd Oliver of Houston, Sisters, Reba and husband Robert Lockwood of Dallas, and Kathy and husband Jim O’Shields of Kuna, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Melton, her parents, Wayne and Hazel Oliver, sister, Janie Oliver, and brother, Jay Oliver.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the support and kindness of HeartsWay Hospice of Longview and her caretaker and friend, Stacy Belt.

