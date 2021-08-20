Betty Ann Bradford Moseley
LONGVIEW — Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Bradford Moseley, age 90, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 in Longview following a brief illness with her family by her side. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on December 28, 1930 to Gemes Walter and Letha Colley Bradford. In 1950 she married the love of her life, Carol Ash Moseley, who preceded her in death in 1993. She was a loving mother to sons, Kenneth, and wife Sally, and Mark, and wife Jamie of Longview; daughters Melinda, and husband Joe Vanderberg, of Arlington, and Mary Taylor of Longview. She was also Mimi to her ten grandchildren: Emily Moseley, Sara (Spence) Hegener, Meg (Jason) Cox, Annie (Kyle) Brewer, Kyle Moseley, Drew Moseley, Zach (fiancé Leah) and Caroline Vanderberg, Jacob and Josh Taylor; and her seven great-grandchildren.
Betty was a proud member of the Longview High School class of 1948 where she was a member of the Lobo band. She attended North Texas State College (UNT) and was a member of Kappa Theta Pi sorority. Over the years she participated in Bridge and Garden Clubs and was a member of many Women’s Church Circles. She lived a life of service to others by giving her time to many organizations including Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scout Troop 201, and Meals on Wheels. Her greatest service was to her beloved First Presbyterian Church where she was a long-time member and held many positions. She served as a youth leader, Sunday School teacher, Elder, and Trustee. She was instrumental in the creation of the Presbyterian Children’s Center. She was a proud business owner of Moseley’s Appliance where she worked daily up until her illness.
Betty recognized the power of human connection and made the effort to keep in touch with friends that she made throughout her entire life. Her memory was impeccable to the point where every detail of her stories, even from the 1940s, were crystal clear. The stories of her past that she shared had the power to transport us back in time. Her fondness of those memories taught those she loved how to live intentionally in every moment and appreciate the little things in life.
Behind God, her family was her entire world. Her greatest joy was showing love to her family through, cooking meals, holidays, celebrations, endless thoughtful acts, and devotion of her time. She would go out of her way to be present at sporting events and other activities. Her supportive nature was admirable to all who witnessed it. Because of the immense love that she held for her family, making sacrifices was something she did without hesitation. Her passion for travel, adventure, and zest for life is a gift that will live on through her family, as will her kind, sweet, and giving spirit.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Longview. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to First Presbyterian Church of Longview, the American Heart Association, or Troop 201 Alumni Foundation, 1013 McCann Road, Longview 75601.
The live memorial can be accessed at 12:00 PM through: http://www.facebook.com/longviewfpc or https://youtube.com/channel/UCh6FNF8-Igt_1R2jp9Kn7Dg. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
