Betty Butler
Betty Butler
HUGHES SPRINGS — Betty Mason Butler was born March 8, 1930 and passed away May 29, 2020 at her home in Hughes Springs. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and she loved nothing more than having all her family together.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alton “Doc” Butler; parents, Berry and Laverne Mason; and sister, Sandra Bess Butler.
She is survived by children, Karen Chandler and husband Mike, Debbie Washington and husband Frank, Ann Tackett and husband David, Peggy Talley and husband Bob, Tommy Butler and wife Sandra, Linda Price and husband Gregg; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nadine Foster.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel with Bro. Joseph Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.